Apr 27The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.39 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.22/6.25 6.24 2 MONTHS 6.23/6.27 6.25 3 MONTHS 6.28/6.31 6.30 6 MONTHS 6.35/6.39 6.37 9 MONTHS 6.42/6.45 6.44 1 YEAR 6.50/6.52 6.51 2 YEARS 6.52/6.53 6.53 3 YEARS 6.60/6.62 6.61 4 YEARS 6.70/6.72 6.71 5 YEARS 6.79/6.81 6.80 7 YEARS 6.75/6.83 6.79 10 YEARS 6.75/6.83 6.79 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)