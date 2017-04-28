Apr 28The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.39 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.21/6.25 6.23 2 MONTHS 6.22/6.27 6.25 3 MONTHS 6.28/6.32 6.30 6 MONTHS 6.35/6.39 6.37 9 MONTHS 6.42/6.46 6.44 1 YEAR 6.51/6.53 6.52 2 YEARS 6.52/6.54 6.53 3 YEARS 6.62/6.64 6.63 4 YEARS 6.72/6.74 6.73 5 YEARS 6.81/6.83 6.82 7 YEARS 6.78/6.86 6.82 10 YEARS 6.78/6.86 6.82 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)