May 2The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.39 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.20/6.26 6.23 2 MONTHS 6.23/6.29 6.26 3 MONTHS 6.28/6.32 6.30 6 MONTHS 6.35/6.39 6.37 9 MONTHS 6.43/6.46 6.45 1 YEAR 6.52/6.54 6.53 2 YEARS 6.53/6.55 6.54 3 YEARS 6.63/6.65 6.64 4 YEARS 6.73/6.75 6.74 5 YEARS 6.83/6.84 6.84 7 YEARS 6.79/6.87 6.83 10 YEARS 6.79/6.87 6.83 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)