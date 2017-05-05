May 5The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.38 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.23/6.26 6.25 2 MONTHS 6.25/6.30 6.28 3 MONTHS 6.29/6.32 6.31 6 MONTHS 6.36/6.38 6.37 9 MONTHS 6.42/6.44 6.43 1 YEAR 6.49/6.51 6.50 2 YEARS 6.49/6.51 6.50 3 YEARS 6.58/6.60 6.59 4 YEARS 6.68/6.70 6.69 5 YEARS 6.76/6.78 6.77 7 YEARS 6.73/6.81 6.77 10 YEARS 6.73/6.81 6.77 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)