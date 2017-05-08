May 8The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.38 percent on Monday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 6.22/6.28 6.25
2 MONTHS 6.27/6.30 6.29
3 MONTHS 6.29/6.31 6.30
6 MONTHS 6.36/6.38 6.37
9 MONTHS 6.42/6.44 6.43
1 YEAR 6.48/6.50 6.49
2 YEARS 6.48/6.50 6.49
3 YEARS 6.57/6.59 6.58
4 YEARS 6.67/6.69 6.68
5 YEARS 6.75/6.77 6.76
7 YEARS 6.72/6.80 6.76
10 YEARS 6.72/6.80 6.76
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)