May 8The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.38 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.22/6.28 6.25 2 MONTHS 6.27/6.30 6.29 3 MONTHS 6.29/6.31 6.30 6 MONTHS 6.36/6.38 6.37 9 MONTHS 6.42/6.44 6.43 1 YEAR 6.48/6.50 6.49 2 YEARS 6.48/6.50 6.49 3 YEARS 6.57/6.59 6.58 4 YEARS 6.67/6.69 6.68 5 YEARS 6.75/6.77 6.76 7 YEARS 6.72/6.80 6.76 10 YEARS 6.72/6.80 6.76 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)