May 9The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.39 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.22/6.28 6.25 2 MONTHS 6.26/6.30 6.28 3 MONTHS 6.30/6.32 6.31 6 MONTHS 6.36/6.39 6.38 9 MONTHS 6.42/6.45 6.44 1 YEAR 6.49/6.51 6.50 2 YEARS 6.49/6.51 6.50 3 YEARS 6.58/6.60 6.59 4 YEARS 6.68/6.70 6.69 5 YEARS 6.77/6.79 6.78 7 YEARS 6.73/6.81 6.77 10 YEARS 6.73/6.81 6.77 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)