May 9The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.39 percent on Tuesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 6.22/6.28 6.25
2 MONTHS 6.26/6.30 6.28
3 MONTHS 6.30/6.32 6.31
6 MONTHS 6.36/6.39 6.38
9 MONTHS 6.42/6.45 6.44
1 YEAR 6.49/6.51 6.50
2 YEARS 6.49/6.51 6.50
3 YEARS 6.58/6.60 6.59
4 YEARS 6.68/6.70 6.69
5 YEARS 6.77/6.79 6.78
7 YEARS 6.73/6.81 6.77
10 YEARS 6.73/6.81 6.77
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
