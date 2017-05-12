May 12The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.36 percent on Friday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 6.22/6.28 6.25
2 MONTHS 6.24/6.30 6.27
3 MONTHS 6.27/6.33 6.30
6 MONTHS 6.33/6.36 6.35
9 MONTHS 6.40/6.42 6.41
1 YEAR 6.48/6.50 6.49
2 YEARS 6.47/6.48 6.48
3 YEARS 6.54/6.56 6.55
4 YEARS 6.62/6.64 6.63
5 YEARS 6.71/6.74 6.73
7 YEARS 6.68/6.76 6.72
10 YEARS 6.68/6.76 6.72
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
