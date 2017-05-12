May 12The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.36 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.22/6.28 6.25 2 MONTHS 6.24/6.30 6.27 3 MONTHS 6.27/6.33 6.30 6 MONTHS 6.33/6.36 6.35 9 MONTHS 6.40/6.42 6.41 1 YEAR 6.48/6.50 6.49 2 YEARS 6.47/6.48 6.48 3 YEARS 6.54/6.56 6.55 4 YEARS 6.62/6.64 6.63 5 YEARS 6.71/6.74 6.73 7 YEARS 6.68/6.76 6.72 10 YEARS 6.68/6.76 6.72 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)