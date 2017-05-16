May 16The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.35 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.24/6.28 6.26 2 MONTHS 6.24/6.29 6.27 3 MONTHS 6.26/6.31 6.29 6 MONTHS 6.33/6.35 6.34 9 MONTHS 6.39/6.42 6.41 1 YEAR 6.45/6.48 6.47 2 YEARS 6.41/6.43 6.42 3 YEARS 6.47/6.50 6.49 4 YEARS 6.56/6.58 6.57 5 YEARS 6.64/6.66 6.65 7 YEARS 6.63/6.67 6.65 10 YEARS 6.63/6.67 6.65 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)