May 16The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.35 percent on Tuesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 6.24/6.28 6.26
2 MONTHS 6.24/6.29 6.27
3 MONTHS 6.26/6.31 6.29
6 MONTHS 6.33/6.35 6.34
9 MONTHS 6.39/6.42 6.41
1 YEAR 6.45/6.48 6.47
2 YEARS 6.41/6.43 6.42
3 YEARS 6.47/6.50 6.49
4 YEARS 6.56/6.58 6.57
5 YEARS 6.64/6.66 6.65
7 YEARS 6.63/6.67 6.65
10 YEARS 6.63/6.67 6.65
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
