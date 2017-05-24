May 24The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.32 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.22/6.27 6.25 2 MONTHS 6.23/6.28 6.26 3 MONTHS 6.28/6.30 6.29 6 MONTHS 6.30/6.32 6.31 9 MONTHS 6.34/6.37 6.36 1 YEAR 6.42/6.44 6.43 2 YEARS 6.37/6.39 6.38 3 YEARS 6.43/6.44 6.44 4 YEARS 6.50/6.53 6.52 5 YEARS 6.57/6.59 6.58 7 YEARS 6.56/6.62 6.59 10 YEARS 6.56/6.62 6.59 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)