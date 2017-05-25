May 25The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.33 percent on Thursday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 6.22/6.27 6.25
2 MONTHS 6.23/6.28 6.26
3 MONTHS 6.27/6.32 6.30
6 MONTHS 6.29/6.33 6.31
9 MONTHS 6.35/6.38 6.37
1 YEAR 6.41/6.44 6.43
2 YEARS 6.37/6.39 6.38
3 YEARS 6.42/6.45 6.44
4 YEARS 6.50/6.53 6.52
5 YEARS 6.56/6.59 6.58
7 YEARS 6.53/6.60 6.57
10 YEARS 6.53/6.60 6.57
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
