May 26The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.31 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.21/6.27 6.24 2 MONTHS 6.22/6.28 6.25 3 MONTHS 6.26/6.29 6.28 6 MONTHS 6.28/6.31 6.30 9 MONTHS 6.33/6.36 6.35 1 YEAR 6.40/6.42 6.41 2 YEARS 6.36/6.38 6.37 3 YEARS 6.41/6.43 6.42 4 YEARS 6.48/6.50 6.49 5 YEARS 6.54/6.56 6.55 7 YEARS 6.51/6.59 6.55 10 YEARS 6.51/6.59 6.55 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)