May 26The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.31 percent on Friday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 6.21/6.27 6.24
2 MONTHS 6.22/6.28 6.25
3 MONTHS 6.26/6.29 6.28
6 MONTHS 6.28/6.31 6.30
9 MONTHS 6.33/6.36 6.35
1 YEAR 6.40/6.42 6.41
2 YEARS 6.36/6.38 6.37
3 YEARS 6.41/6.43 6.42
4 YEARS 6.48/6.50 6.49
5 YEARS 6.54/6.56 6.55
7 YEARS 6.51/6.59 6.55
10 YEARS 6.51/6.59 6.55
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)