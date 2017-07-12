India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.18 pct

Jul 12(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.18 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.17/6.22 6.20 2 MONTHS 6.15/6.20 6.18 3 MONTHS 6.13/6.17 6.15 6 MONTHS 6.14/6.18 6.16 9 MONTHS 6.20/6.23 6.22 1 YEAR 6.21/6.24 6.23 2 YEARS 6.11/6.13 6.12 3 YEARS 6.14/6.17 6.16 4 YEARS 6.21/6.23 6.22 5 YEARS 6.26/6.28 6.27 7 YEARS 6.24/6.32 6.28 10 YEARS 6.24/6.32 6.28 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)