a day ago
#Company News
July 13, 2017 / 11:38 AM / a day ago

India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.16 pct

2 Min Read

Jul 13(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.16 percent on Thursday.
    TENOR      BID/OFFER  MID-RATE
    ---------  ---------  --------
    1 MONTHS   6.17/6.21     6.19
    2 MONTHS   6.15/6.19     6.17
    3 MONTHS   6.12/6.16     6.14
    6 MONTHS   6.13/6.16     6.15
    9 MONTHS   6.19/6.22     6.21
    1 YEAR     6.20/6.22     6.21
    2 YEARS    6.10/6.12     6.11
    3 YEARS    6.13/6.15     6.14
    4 YEARS    6.19/6.21     6.20
    5 YEARS    6.24/6.26     6.25
    7 YEARS    6.22/6.30     6.26
    10 YEARS   6.22/6.30     6.26
    The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on                 or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on          or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
    FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
    (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

