BRIEF-India's NSE bank index rises after RBI says identifies 12 large defaulters
* India's BSE Bank index 0.33 percent higher in pre-open trade after rbi says to start bankruptcy proceedings against 12 large loan defaulters
Nov 14The India FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS Mumbai Inter-bank Cash-Tom Offered Rate on Monday is 8.50 percent.
The MITOR is the reference implied rupee overnight offered rate based on the cash-Tom dollar-rupee premium.
The one-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps will be released at 12:30 IST. (0700 GMT) and benchmark rates (MIFOR) will be released at 17:30 IST. (1200 GMT). -------------------------------------------------------------- PERIOD CASH-Tom SWAP DIFFERENCE
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupee
(paise) (annualised) interest rate(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 14/11/2011 01.12/01.16 08.13/08.42 08.21/08.50 OVER 15/11/2011 Spot rate : 1$ = 50.2795 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page The US Dollar rate used is the Fed Funds Rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note:Figures in brackets indicate negative values
Cash-Tom levels have been contributed by banks.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. For Implied benchmark rates refer to or .
* India's BSE Bank index 0.33 percent higher in pre-open trade after rbi says to start bankruptcy proceedings against 12 large loan defaulters
Jun 14 The following are the details of Indian State Government Securities Issued for the year 2017/18. Auction Security State Notified Competitive Competitive Competitive Cutoff WtdAvg Date Amt* Bids Recd Bids Accepted Partial Yld Yld No. Amt* No. Amt* Allotment (%) (%) ------ -------- ------- -------- ------------- ----------- --------- ---- -----