BRIEF-Golden Capital Services appoints Bhavin Shah as MD
June 13 Golden Capital Services Ltd: * Says Jaimin Shah resigns as MD * Appoints Bhavin Shah as MD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 5The India FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS Mumbai Inter-bank Cash-Tom Offered Rate on Monday is 8.26 percent. The MITOR is the reference implied rupee overnight offered rate based on the cash-Tom dollar-rupee premium. The one-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps will be released at 12:30 IST. (0700 GMT) and benchmark rates (MIFOR) will be released at 17:30 IST. (1200 GMT). -------------------------------------------------------------- PERIOD CASH-Tom SWAP DIFFERENCE dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupee (paise) (annualised) interest rate(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 05/12/2011 02.25/02.30 08.00/08.17 08.08/08.26 OVER 07/12/2011 Spot rate : 1$ = 51.3523 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page The US Dollar rate used is the Fed Funds Rate from Thomson Reuters page Note:Figures in brackets indicate negative values Cash-Tom levels have been contributed by banks. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. For Implied benchmark rates refer to or .
June 13 Golden Capital Services Ltd: * Says Jaimin Shah resigns as MD * Appoints Bhavin Shah as MD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 13 European stocks rebounded from seven-week lows in early deals on Tuesday as shares in tech firms recovered and financials rose, while British firms were led by a jump in shares in Capita.