BRIEF-Scintilla Commercial & Credit appoints Prabhat Kumar Marda as CFO
* Says approved appointment of Prabhat Kumar Marda as chief financial officer
Sep 11The India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Cash-Tom Offered Rate on Wednesday is 11.11 percent. The MITOR is the reference implied rupee overnight offered rate based on the cash-Tom dollar-rupee premium. The one-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps will be released at 12:30 IST. (0700 GMT) and benchmark rates (MIFOR) will be released at 17:30 IST. (1200 GMT). -------------------------------------------------------------- PERIOD CASH-Tom SWAP DIFFERENCE dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupee (paise) (annualised) interest rate(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 11/09/2013 01.91/01.94 10.86/11.03 10.94/11.11 OVER 12/09/2013 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.2162 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page The US Dollar rate used is the Fed Funds Rate from Thomson Reuters page Note:Figures in brackets indicate negative values Cash-Tom levels have been contributed by banks. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. For Implied benchmark rates refer to or .
* Says approved appointment of Prabhat Kumar Marda as chief financial officer
* Says compared to last financial year's turnover, turnover has increased by approximately 20% during FY 2016-17
** Property developer says sales volumes and values up by 18 pct and 35 pct respectively on qtr-to-qtr basis as part of Q4 operational update on Tues