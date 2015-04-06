US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as retailers drag
May 11 U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as Macy's weak earnings weighed on the consumer discretionary sector.
Apr 6The India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Cash-Tom Offered Rate on Monday is 7.94 percent. The MITOR is the reference implied rupee overnight offered rate based on the cash-Tom dollar-rupee premium. The one-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps will be released at 12:30 IST. (0700 GMT) and benchmark rates (MIFOR) will be released at 17:30 IST. (1200 GMT). -------------------------------------------------------------- PERIOD CASH-Tom SWAP DIFFERENCE dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupee (paise) (annualised) interest rate(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 06/04/2015 01.33/01.34 07.76/07.81 07.88/07.94 OVER 07/04/2015 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.5908 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page The US Dollar rate used is the Fed Funds Rate from Thomson Reuters page Note:Figures in brackets indicate negative values Cash-Tom levels have been contributed by banks. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. For Implied benchmark rates refer to or .
NEW DELHI, May 11 Five trade unions at top coal producers in India will go on a three-day strike in June to protest against a proposed merger of the coal miners' provident fund with the employees' provident fund, they said.