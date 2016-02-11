UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 23
May 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7505 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.05 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Feb 11The India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Cash-Tom Offered Rate on Thursday is 7.21 percent. The MITOR is the reference implied rupee overnight offered rate based on the cash-Tom dollar-rupee premium. The one-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps will be released at 12:30 IST. (0700 GMT) and benchmark rates (MIFOR) will be released at 17:30 IST. (1200 GMT). -------------------------------------------------------------- PERIOD CASH-Tom SWAP DIFFERENCE dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupee (paise) (annualised) interest rate(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 11/02/2016 01.26/01.27 06.78/06.83 07.16/07.21 OVER 12/02/2016 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.8781 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page The US Dollar rate used is the Fed Funds Rate from Thomson Reuters page Note:Figures in brackets indicate negative values Cash-Tom levels have been contributed by banks. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. For Implied benchmark rates refer to or .
May 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7505 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.05 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.82% 02.82% 02.82% (May 22) 1000 01.50/02.00 00.75/01.00 00.75/01.00 04.25% 04.25% 04.25% ---------------------------------