Apr 28The India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai
Inter-bank Cash-Tom Offered Rate on Thursday is 7.12
percent.
The MITOR is the reference implied rupee overnight offered
rate based on the cash-Tom dollar-rupee premium.
The one-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year
swaps will be released at 12:30 IST. (0700 GMT) and benchmark
rates (MIFOR) will be released at 17:30 IST. (1200 GMT).
--------------------------------------------------------------
PERIOD CASH-Tom SWAP DIFFERENCE
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupee
(paise) (annualised) interest rate(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
28/04/2016 01.21/01.23 06.64/06.75 07.01/07.12
OVER
29/04/2016
Spot rate : 1$ = 66.5460 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate
from Thomson Reuters page
The US Dollar rate used is the Fed Funds Rate from Thomson
Reuters page
Note:Figures in brackets indicate negative values
Cash-Tom levels have been contributed by banks.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology. For Implied benchmark rates refer to or
.