BRIEF-Libord Finance to consider issue of 4 mln shares on preferential basis
* Says to consider issue and allot 4 million equity shares to promoter group & non promoters on preferential basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 23The India FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS Mumbai Inter-bank Cash-Tom Offered Rate on Wednesday is 8.70 percent.
The MITOR is the reference implied rupee overnight offered rate based on the cash-Tom dollar-rupee premium.
The one-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps will be released at 12:30 IST. (0700 GMT) and benchmark rates (MIFOR) will be released at 17:30 IST. (1200 GMT). -------------------------------------------------------------- PERIOD CASH-Tom SWAP DIFFERENCE
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupee
(paise) (annualised) interest rate(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 23/11/2011 02.43/02.49 08.41/08.62 08.50/08.70 OVER 25/11/2011 Spot rate : 1$ = 52.7015 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page The US Dollar rate used is the Fed Funds Rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note:Figures in brackets indicate negative values
Cash-Tom levels have been contributed by banks.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. For Implied benchmark rates refer to or .
* Says disapproved appointment of Chetana Narayan Tiverkar as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: