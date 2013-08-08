BRIEF-Indian banks borrowed 43.25 bln rupees via MSF on March 28 - RBI
* Indian banks borrowed 43.25 billion rupees via marginal standing facility on March 28 - RBI Source text: http://bit.ly/2niLJz0
Aug 8The India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Cash-Tom Offered Rate on Thursday is 10.05 percent. The MITOR is the reference implied rupee overnight offered rate based on the cash-Tom dollar-rupee premium. The one-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps will be released at 12:30 IST. (0700 GMT) and benchmark rates (MIFOR) will be released at 17:30 IST. (1200 GMT). -------------------------------------------------------------- PERIOD CASH-Tom SWAP DIFFERENCE dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupee (paise) (annualised) interest rate(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 08/08/2013 06.62/06.70 09.84/09.96 09.93/10.05 OVER 12/08/2013 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.3940 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page The US Dollar rate used is the Fed Funds Rate from Thomson Reuters page Note:Figures in brackets indicate negative values Cash-Tom levels have been contributed by banks. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. For Implied benchmark rates refer to or .
* Says Navnit Jethabhai Patel, the chairman of the company has expressed his desire to discontinue as the chairman
* Closure order issued by Telangana State Pollution Control Board in respect of one of three units situated at Hyderabad, has been revoked Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: