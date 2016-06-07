BRIEF-India's BLS International Services March-qtr profit surges
* March quarter net profit 170.6 million rupees versus profit 29.3 million rupees year ago
Jun 7The India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Cash-Tom Offered Rate on Tuesday is 6.70 percent. The MITOR is the reference implied rupee overnight offered rate based on the cash-Tom dollar-rupee premium. The one-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps will be released at 12:30 IST. (0700 GMT) and benchmark rates (MIFOR) will be released at 17:30 IST. (1200 GMT). -------------------------------------------------------------- PERIOD CASH-Tom SWAP DIFFERENCE dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupee (paise) (annualised) interest rate(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 07/06/2016 01.14/01.16 06.21/06.32 06.59/06.70 OVER 08/06/2016 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.9614 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page The US Dollar rate used is the Fed Funds Rate from Thomson Reuters page Note:Figures in brackets indicate negative values Cash-Tom levels have been contributed by banks. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. For Implied benchmark rates refer to or .
May 23 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.21 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.28 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.78 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. ---