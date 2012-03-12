MUMBAI, March 12 Indian federal bond yields and overnight indexed swap rates rose after January industrial output growth came in at 6.8 percent, sharply higher than a Reuters poll estimate of 2.1 percent.

At 11:06 a.m. (0536 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.28 percent, up 2 basis points from its level before the data was released.

The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate each rose 4 bps to 7.47 percent and 8.12 percent respectively.

India's main share index and the rupee remained broadly unchanged to the factory output data. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)