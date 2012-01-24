MUMBAI Jan 24 Indian federal bond yields and overnight indexed swap rates fell sharply after the central bank unexpectedly cut banks' cash reserve ratio to 5.50 percent from 6 percent, while keeping its key repo rate steady at 8.5 percent.

At 11:04 a.m. (0534 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.08 percent, down 4 basis points from its level before the decision was announced.

The benchmark five-year swap rate fell 4 basis points to 7.20 percent, while the one-year rate slid 7 bps to 7.86 percent.

India's main share index extended gains immediately after the RBI's decision, while the rupee was little changed at 50.04/05 to the dollar.