India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
MUMBAI Jan 24 Indian federal bond yields and overnight indexed swap rates fell sharply after the central bank unexpectedly cut banks' cash reserve ratio to 5.50 percent from 6 percent, while keeping its key repo rate steady at 8.5 percent.
At 11:04 a.m. (0534 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.08 percent, down 4 basis points from its level before the decision was announced.
The benchmark five-year swap rate fell 4 basis points to 7.20 percent, while the one-year rate slid 7 bps to 7.86 percent.
India's main share index extended gains immediately after the RBI's decision, while the rupee was little changed at 50.04/05 to the dollar.
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: