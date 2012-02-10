MUMBAI Feb 10 Indian federal bond yields fell after data showed industrial output grew 1.8 percent in December from a year earlier, sharply below the 3.4 percent growth analysts had expected in a Reuters poll.

At 11:04 a.m. (0534 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.21 percent, down 2 basis points from its level before the data was released.

India's main share index lost early gains immediately after news while the rupee weakened further to 49.65 to the dollar from 49.62. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ted Kerr)