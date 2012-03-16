MUMBAI, March 16 Indian federal bond yields and overnight indexed swap rates rose sharply after the federal government set its fiscal deficit target for 2012/13 at 5.1 percent of the gross domestic product in the annual budget on Friday.

At 12:20 p.m. (0650 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.42 percent, up 9 basis points (bps) from its level before the deficit estimate was released.

The benchmark five-year swap rate rose 6 bps to 7.61 percent, and the one-year rate rose 7 bps to 8.22 percent.

India's main share index and the rupee remained broadly unchanged. (Reporting by Shamik Paul and Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)