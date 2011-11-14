MUMBAI Nov 14 Indian federal bond yields
are expected to be rangebound early on Monday, ahead of October
inflation data due around noon (0630 GMT) and as traders await
details of this week's 130 billion rupees debt sale.
* Wholesale price inflation in India probably
slowed only a tad to 9.61 percent in October from 9.72 percent
the month before, as tighter monetary policy had little effect
on high food and energy prices, the median forecast in a Reuters
poll showed.
* Data on Friday showed, industrial output grew at its
slowest pace in two years in September, providing further
evidence of deceleration in the economy and raising the odds of
a pause in the central bank's 20-month-long policy tightening
cycle.
* The details of this week's bond sale will be announced
after market hours. Traders said the central bank deputy
governor's comments on possibility of injection of liquidity via
open market operations when necessary may also limit any upside
to yields despite supply concerns.
* The central bank will consider injecting liquidity into
the banking system only if the current large deficit persists
over a longer time even as the interest cycle may have peaked, a
deputy governor said on Friday.
* However, traders will be cautious as expectations of
further issuances of cash management bills rise following the
government's heavy borrowing from the central bank.
* The federal government borrowed 520.63 billion rupees via
loans from the central bank in the week ended Nov. 4, the RBI
said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.
* On Friday, the new 10-year bond yield
closed up 4 basis points at 8.94 percent.
* Traders predicted an 8.85 to 9.00 percent range for the
bond this week.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)