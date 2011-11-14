MUMBAI Nov 14 Indian federal bond yields are expected to be rangebound early on Monday, ahead of October inflation data due around noon (0630 GMT) and as traders await details of this week's 130 billion rupees debt sale.

* Wholesale price inflation in India probably slowed only a tad to 9.61 percent in October from 9.72 percent the month before, as tighter monetary policy had little effect on high food and energy prices, the median forecast in a Reuters poll showed.

* Data on Friday showed, industrial output grew at its slowest pace in two years in September, providing further evidence of deceleration in the economy and raising the odds of a pause in the central bank's 20-month-long policy tightening cycle.

* The details of this week's bond sale will be announced after market hours. Traders said the central bank deputy governor's comments on possibility of injection of liquidity via open market operations when necessary may also limit any upside to yields despite supply concerns.

* The central bank will consider injecting liquidity into the banking system only if the current large deficit persists over a longer time even as the interest cycle may have peaked, a deputy governor said on Friday.

* However, traders will be cautious as expectations of further issuances of cash management bills rise following the government's heavy borrowing from the central bank.

* The federal government borrowed 520.63 billion rupees via loans from the central bank in the week ended Nov. 4, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.

* On Friday, the new 10-year bond yield closed up 4 basis points at 8.94 percent.

* Traders predicted an 8.85 to 9.00 percent range for the bond this week. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)