MUMBAI Nov 14 Indian federal bond yields
inched up on Monday morning as traders pared positions ahead of
the crucial October inflation data due around noon but a sharp
upside was averted following some late receiving in swaps on
Friday, traders said.
* At 9:15 a.m., the new 10-year bond yield
was up 1 basis point at 8.95 percent.
* Traders predicted an 8.85 to 9.00 percent range for the
bond this week.
* The benchmark five-year swap had ended at
7.36 percent on Friday and the one-year rate had
closed 12 bps lower at 8.11 percent. They were at 7.40 percent
and 8.14 percent respectively on Monday.
* "The late receiving in OIS on Friday has lead to traders
covering the flow in bonds," the head of trading at a foreign
bank said.
* Wholesale price inflation in India probably
slowed only a tad to 9.61 percent in October from 9.72 percent
the month before, as tighter monetary policy had little effect
on high food and energy prices, the median forecast in a Reuters
poll showed.
* The details of this week's bond sale due to be announced
after market hours will also be watched.
* Traders said the central bank deputy governor's comments
on possibility of injection of liquidity via open market
operations when necessary may also limit any upside to yields
despite supply concerns.
* The central bank will consider injecting liquidity into
the banking system only if the current large deficit persists
over a longer time even as the interest cycle may have peaked, a
deputy governor said on Friday.
* However, traders will be cautious as expectations of
further issuances of cash management bills rise following the
government's heavy borrowing from the central bank.
* The federal government borrowed 520.63 billion rupees via
loans from the central bank in the week ended Nov. 4, the RBI
said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)