MUMBAI Nov 14 Indian federal bond yields inched up on Monday morning as traders pared positions ahead of the crucial October inflation data due around noon but a sharp upside was averted following some late receiving in swaps on Friday, traders said.

* At 9:15 a.m., the new 10-year bond yield was up 1 basis point at 8.95 percent.

* Traders predicted an 8.85 to 9.00 percent range for the bond this week.

* The benchmark five-year swap had ended at 7.36 percent on Friday and the one-year rate had closed 12 bps lower at 8.11 percent. They were at 7.40 percent and 8.14 percent respectively on Monday.

* "The late receiving in OIS on Friday has lead to traders covering the flow in bonds," the head of trading at a foreign bank said.

* Wholesale price inflation in India probably slowed only a tad to 9.61 percent in October from 9.72 percent the month before, as tighter monetary policy had little effect on high food and energy prices, the median forecast in a Reuters poll showed.

* The details of this week's bond sale due to be announced after market hours will also be watched.

* Traders said the central bank deputy governor's comments on possibility of injection of liquidity via open market operations when necessary may also limit any upside to yields despite supply concerns.

* The central bank will consider injecting liquidity into the banking system only if the current large deficit persists over a longer time even as the interest cycle may have peaked, a deputy governor said on Friday.

* However, traders will be cautious as expectations of further issuances of cash management bills rise following the government's heavy borrowing from the central bank.

* The federal government borrowed 520.63 billion rupees via loans from the central bank in the week ended Nov. 4, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)