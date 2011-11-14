* Oct inflation seen at 9.61 pct; data around 0630 GMT
* 10-year bond seen in 8.85-8.90 pct band this week-traders
* Details of this week's $2.6 bln debt sale due after mkt
hours
(Updates to mid-morning)
MUMBAI, Nov 14 Indian federal bond yields
nudged higher on Monday in light volume ahead of October
inflation data around 0630 GMT, and as traders awaited details
of this week's $2.6 billion debt sale.
By 10:30 a.m. (0500 GMT), the most-traded new 10-year bond
yield was up 2 basis points at 8.96 percent after
moving in a 8.94-8.97 percent band.
Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading
platform was lower at 13.25 billion rupees ($265 million),
compared with the usual 25 billion to 35 billion rupees dealt in
the first hour and half of trade.
"The auction on Friday was not fully subscribed and despite
the market reacting positively in a knee-jerk reaction to the
rejection of bids, the borrowing remains incomplete and the
government will have to return to the market sooner or later,"
said Kushal Maheshwari, a fund manager with Bajaj Hindusthan.
India raised only 90 billion rupees ($1.8 billion) via sale
of bonds on Friday, against a target of 130 billion rupees as
the central bank rejected all bids received at the sale of the
2017 paper.
The benchmark five-year swap and the one-year
rate were both steady at 7.36 percent and 8.11
percent respectively. They had dropped 7 bps and 12 bps,
respectively on Friday.
"The late receiving in OIS on Friday has led to traders
covering the flow in bonds, preventing a further upside," the
head of trading at a foreign bank said.
Traders will watch the inflation data and details of this
week's bond sale due to be announced after market hours for
direction.
The wholesale price inflation probably slowed
only a tad to 9.61 percent in October from 9.72 percent the
month before, as tighter monetary policy had little effect on
high food and energy prices, the median forecast in a Reuters
poll showed.
Data on Friday showed, industrial output grew at its slowest
pace in two years in September, providing further evidence of
deceleration in the economy and raising the odds of a pause in
the central bank's 20-month-long policy tightening cycle.
Traders said the central bank deputy governor's comments on
possibility of injection of liquidity via open market operations
(OMO) when necessary may also limit any upside to yields despite
supply concerns.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will consider injecting
liquidity into the banking system only if the large deficit
persists over a longer time even as the interest cycle may have
peaked, a deputy governor said on Friday.
Shakti Satapathy, a fixed income strategist at A.K. Capital,
said the rejection of bids at last week's auction indicated the
RBI was against accepting higher yields, while the possibility
of injecting liquidity through OMOs was positive.
"The yield direction would continue to be guided
by the fiscal slippage, likely OMO and inflation intensity from
the beginning of the next calendar year. The 10-year bond is
likely to stay in a range of 8.85 to 9.00 percent through the
week," he said.
However, expectations of further issuances of cash
management bills following the government's heavy borrowing from
the central bank will keep traders cautious.
The federal government borrowed 520.63 billion rupees via
loans from the central bank in the week ended Nov. 4, the RBI
said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.
($1 = 50 Indian Rupees)
