MUMBAI Nov 14 Indian federal bond yields continued to trade higher in afternoon session on Monday as a slightly higher-than-expected inflation number weighed while sustained tightness in domestic liquidity also added to the selling pressure.

* India's headline inflation was unchanged in October, worse than forecast and above the 9 percent mark for the eleventh straight month, complicating monetary policy for the Indian central bank.

* By 2:40 p.m., the most-traded new 10-year bond yield was up 3 basis points at 8.97 percent.

* The benchmark five-year swap was up 2 bps at 7.38 percent while the one-year rate rose 3 bps to 8.14 percent.

* Traders will watch details of this week's bond sale due to be announced after market hours for direction.

* The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will consider injecting liquidity into the banking system only if the large deficit persists over a longer time even as the interest cycle may have peaked, a deputy governor said on Friday.

* Banks borrowed 916.35 billion rupees from the central bank's repo counter under the liquidity adjustment facility, much below 1.27 trillion rupees borrowed on Friday.

* However, expectations of further issuances of cash management bills following the government's heavy borrowing from the central bank will keep traders cautious.

* The federal government borrowed 520.63 billion rupees via loans from the central bank in the week ended Nov. 4, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)