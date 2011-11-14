(Updates to close)

By Shamik Paul

MUMBAI, Nov 14 Higher-than-expected October headline inflation and tight liquidity pushed up Indian bond yields on Monday, although expectations of liquidity easing measures from the central bank kept them off the day's high.

The most-traded new 10-year bond yield closed 2 basis points (bps) higher at 8.96 percent, after moving in a 8.94-8.98 percent range.

Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading platform were lower at 67.50 billion rupees ($1.34 billion) compared with the daily average of 90-100 billion rupees.

"As LAF (liquidity adjustment facility) figure is constantly above +/- 1 percent of NDTL (net demand and time liabilities), people are expecting open market operations," a trader with a state-run bank said.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will consider injecting liquidity into the banking system only if a large deficit persists over a longer time even as the interest cycle may have peaked, a deputy governor said last Friday.

Banks borrowed 916.35 billion rupees from the central bank's repo counter under the liquidity adjustment facility on Monday, compared with 1.27 trillion rupees on Friday and 1.16 trillion rupees last Wednesday.

India's headline inflation stood at a more-than-expected 9.73 percent in October as the cost of food and fuel increased, raising doubts about the central bank's outlook that price pressures will abate by the end of the year.

However, traders and economists expect the RBI to stick to its guidance of not raising its repo rate in December.

"The RBI has made its intent to pause very categorical. Inflation will now have to surprise significantly on the upside, vis-a-vis expectations, for the RBI to get into the act again," said Nirav Dalal, president and managing director of debt capital markets at Yes Bank.

The benchmark five-year swap ended up 2 bps at 7.38 percent while the one-year rate closed 3 bps higher at 8.14 percent.

India will sell 130 billion rupees ($2.6 billion) of bonds on Nov. 18, including 30 billion rupees of 8.28 percent 2027 bonds, 40 billion rupees 7.83 percent 2018 bond and 60 billion rupees of 8.79 percent 2021 bonds.

Expectations of more cash management bill issuances following the government's heavy borrowing from the central bank also weighed, dealers said.

The federal government borrowed 520.63 billion rupees via loans from the central bank in the week ended Nov. 4, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.

India has no plans of raising its fiscal deficit target for the current fiscal year in the winter session of parliament that starts next week, a senior finance ministry source told Reuters.

($1=50.3 rupees) (Editing by Malini Menon)