* Higher-than-expected Oct inflation weighs on sentiment
* Hopes of open market operations aid, pull yields off highs
* Banks borrow 916.35 bln rupees from cbank vs 1.16 trln on
Friday
By Shamik Paul
MUMBAI, Nov 14 Higher-than-expected
October headline inflation and tight liquidity pushed up Indian
bond yields on Monday, although expectations of liquidity easing
measures from the central bank kept them off the day's high.
The most-traded new 10-year bond yield closed
2 basis points (bps) higher at 8.96 percent, after moving in a
8.94-8.98 percent range.
Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading
platform were lower at 67.50 billion rupees ($1.34 billion)
compared with the daily average of 90-100 billion rupees.
"As LAF (liquidity adjustment facility) figure is constantly
above +/- 1 percent of NDTL (net demand and time liabilities),
people are expecting open market operations," a trader with a
state-run bank said.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will consider injecting
liquidity into the banking system only if a large
deficit persists over a longer time even as the interest cycle
may have peaked, a deputy governor said last Friday.
Banks borrowed 916.35 billion rupees from the central bank's
repo counter under the liquidity adjustment facility on Monday,
compared with 1.27 trillion rupees on Friday and 1.16 trillion
rupees last Wednesday.
India's headline inflation stood at a
more-than-expected 9.73 percent in October as the cost of food
and fuel increased, raising doubts about the central bank's
outlook that price pressures will abate by the end of the year.
However, traders and economists expect the RBI to stick to
its guidance of not raising its repo rate in December.
"The RBI has made its intent to pause very categorical.
Inflation will now have to surprise significantly on the upside,
vis-a-vis expectations, for the RBI to get into the act again,"
said Nirav Dalal, president and managing director of debt
capital markets at Yes Bank.
The benchmark five-year swap ended up 2 bps
at 7.38 percent while the one-year rate closed 3
bps higher at 8.14 percent.
India will sell 130 billion rupees ($2.6 billion) of bonds
on Nov. 18, including 30 billion rupees of 8.28 percent 2027
bonds, 40 billion rupees 7.83 percent 2018 bond and 60 billion
rupees of 8.79 percent 2021 bonds.
Expectations of more cash management bill issuances
following the government's heavy borrowing from the central bank
also weighed, dealers said.
The federal government borrowed 520.63 billion rupees via
loans from the central bank in the week ended Nov. 4, the RBI
said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.
India has no plans of raising its fiscal deficit target for
the current fiscal year in the winter session of parliament that
starts next week, a senior finance ministry source told Reuters.
($1=50.3 rupees)
(Editing by Malini Menon)