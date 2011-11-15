MUMBAI Nov 15 Indian federal bond yields
are expected to inch higher on Tuesday as the market struggles
with heavy supply and comments from a top central bank official
is unlikely to provide much solace, traders said.
* The inflation trajectory seems to be holding in line with
expectations and the October policy guidance given by the
central bank still holds, Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor of the
Reserve Bank of India (RBI), said late on Monday.
* After raising rates in October for the 13th time since
early 2010, the RBI had indicated it could pause in December if
inflationary pressures start to ease.
* The government is set to sell 130 billion rupees ($2.6
billion) of bonds on Friday. Last week, a
similar sale could raise only 90 billion rupees.
* Traders said the most-traded new 10-year bond yield
is likely to open around 8.98 percent and move in
8.97-9.01 percent band. It had closed 2 basis points higher at
8.96 percent on Monday.
($1=50.3 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)