MUMBAI Nov 15 Indian federal bond yields are expected to inch higher on Tuesday as the market struggles with heavy supply and comments from a top central bank official is unlikely to provide much solace, traders said.

* The inflation trajectory seems to be holding in line with expectations and the October policy guidance given by the central bank still holds, Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), said late on Monday.

* After raising rates in October for the 13th time since early 2010, the RBI had indicated it could pause in December if inflationary pressures start to ease.

* The government is set to sell 130 billion rupees ($2.6 billion) of bonds on Friday. Last week, a similar sale could raise only 90 billion rupees.

* Traders said the most-traded new 10-year bond yield is likely to open around 8.98 percent and move in 8.97-9.01 percent band. It had closed 2 basis points higher at 8.96 percent on Monday. ($1=50.3 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)