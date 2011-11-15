MUMBAI Nov 15 Indian federal bond yields
were lower on Tuesday as market participants covered short
positions after comments of a top central bank official made
late evening on Monday.
* After market hours on Monday, Subir Gokarn, a deputy
governor of the Reserve Bank of India, said the RBI's October
policy guidance still holds and any decision to opt for open
market operations will be dictated by liquidity conditions and
not by government bond yields.
* The 130-billion-rupee bond auction announced for Friday
also weighed on sentiment, traders said.
* At 9:59 a.m., the new 10-year bond yield
was at 8.94 percent, 2 basis points lower from Monday's close.
* Some traders see Gokarn's comments as a sign the RBI may
opt for OMO to boost liquidity, a move that could ease bond
yields.
* However, some others believe the central bank will move to
OMO only if the liquidity crunch seems long-drawn, and currently
the overnight money rate seems stable, preventing a further fall
in yields.
* After raising rates in October for the 13th time since
early 2010, the RBI had indicated it could pause in December if
inflationary pressures start to ease.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)