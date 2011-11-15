MUMBAI Nov 15 Indian federal bond yields were lower on Tuesday as market participants covered short positions after comments of a top central bank official made late evening on Monday.

* After market hours on Monday, Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India, said the RBI's October policy guidance still holds and any decision to opt for open market operations will be dictated by liquidity conditions and not by government bond yields.

* The 130-billion-rupee bond auction announced for Friday also weighed on sentiment, traders said.

* At 9:59 a.m., the new 10-year bond yield was at 8.94 percent, 2 basis points lower from Monday's close.

* Some traders see Gokarn's comments as a sign the RBI may opt for OMO to boost liquidity, a move that could ease bond yields.

* However, some others believe the central bank will move to OMO only if the liquidity crunch seems long-drawn, and currently the overnight money rate seems stable, preventing a further fall in yields.

* After raising rates in October for the 13th time since early 2010, the RBI had indicated it could pause in December if inflationary pressures start to ease. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)