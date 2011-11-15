MUMBAI Nov 15 Indian federal bond yields
continued to trade lower in the afternoon session on Tuesday on
short covering, a day after a central bank deputy governor's
comments that the Reserve Bank of India's October policy
guidance still holds.
* After market hours on Monday, Subir Gokarn also said any
decision to opt for open market operations will be dictated by
liquidity conditions and not by government bond yields.
* However, traders said comments from finance ministry
sources that they were still in talks with the central bank on
raising foreign investor limits in government debt suggested a
decision was not likely soon, limiting the fall in yields.
* At 2:25 p.m., the new 10-year bond yield
was at 8.93 percent, 3 basis points (bps) lower than its
Monday's close.
* The sources said the government has not finalised the
timeframe for raising the limit nor the amount of increase in
the limit.
* The benchmark five-year swap was down 4 bps
at 7.34 percent, while the one-year rate was 1 bp
lower at 8.13 percent.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)