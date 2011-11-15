MUMBAI Nov 15 Indian federal bond yields continued to trade lower in the afternoon session on Tuesday on short covering, a day after a central bank deputy governor's comments that the Reserve Bank of India's October policy guidance still holds.

* After market hours on Monday, Subir Gokarn also said any decision to opt for open market operations will be dictated by liquidity conditions and not by government bond yields.

* However, traders said comments from finance ministry sources that they were still in talks with the central bank on raising foreign investor limits in government debt suggested a decision was not likely soon, limiting the fall in yields.

* At 2:25 p.m., the new 10-year bond yield was at 8.93 percent, 3 basis points (bps) lower than its Monday's close.

* The sources said the government has not finalised the timeframe for raising the limit nor the amount of increase in the limit.

* The benchmark five-year swap was down 4 bps at 7.34 percent, while the one-year rate was 1 bp lower at 8.13 percent. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)