By Shamik Paul

MUMBAI, Nov 15 Hopes of the Indian central bank taking measures to ease tight liquidity following comments from a deputy central banker sent federal bond yields down on Tuesday, with global risk aversion also aiding sentiment.

The new 10-year bond yield ended 8 basis points (bps) lower on the day at 8.88 percent, after moving in a 8.87-8.97 percent range.

"Bonds are rallying on hopes of open market operations (OMO), because only that can help any further auctions," said Anoop Verma, an associate vice-president at Development Credit Bank.

Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading platform were sharply higher at 173.40 billion rupees ($3.4 billion) compared with the daily average of 90-100 billion rupees.

India's central bank will take action to ease any strain on liquidity, deputy governor Subir Gokarn said earlier, adding the Reserve Bank of India's objective is to manage liquidity.

Late Monday, Gokarn had said any decision to opt for open market operations will be dictated by liquidity conditions and not by government bond yields.

Banks borrowed 1.06 trillion rupees ($20.9 billion) from the central bank on Tuesday, compared with 916.35 billion rupees on Monday and sharply higher than 495.25 billion rupees borrowed at the end of the first week of November.

"There was some risk off in the global markets, which also prompted some buying of safe-haven government bonds," a trader with a private bank said.

European shares and the euro fell on Tuesday as investors renewed selling of Italian and Spanish bonds, while a sharp rise in French yields pointed to a growing risk that the two-year debt crisis may spread to one of the region's big two economies.

Traders said the yields also fell on indication that talks on raising foreign institutional investor (FII) limit in government debt were still on.

India's finance ministry is still in talks with the central bank about raising the FII limit in government debt, two finance ministry sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Expectations the RBI will stick to its guidance of not raising rates in December also helped the rates to ease.

India's inflation trajectory seems to be holding in line with expectations and the October policy guidance given by the central bank still holds, Gokarn said on Monday.

India's headline inflation was nearly unchanged in October at 9.73 percent.

The benchmark five-year swap ended down 7 bps at 7.31 percent, while the one-year rate closed 3 bps lower at 8.11 percent.

($1=50.7 rupees)