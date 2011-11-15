* Risk aversion in global markets also aids - traders
* Banks borrow 1.06 trln rupees from cbank vs 916.35 bln on
Monday
By Shamik Paul
MUMBAI, Nov 15 Hopes of the Indian central
bank taking measures to ease tight liquidity following comments
from a deputy central banker sent federal bond yields down on
Tuesday, with global risk aversion also aiding sentiment.
The new 10-year bond yield ended 8
basis points (bps) lower on the day at 8.88 percent, after
moving in a 8.87-8.97 percent range.
"Bonds are rallying on hopes of open market operations
(OMO), because only that can help any further auctions," said
Anoop Verma, an associate vice-president at Development Credit
Bank.
Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading
platform were sharply higher at 173.40 billion rupees ($3.4
billion) compared with the daily average of 90-100 billion
rupees.
India's central bank will take action to ease any
strain on liquidity, deputy governor Subir Gokarn said earlier,
adding the Reserve Bank of India's objective is to manage
liquidity.
Late Monday, Gokarn had said any decision to opt for open
market operations will be dictated by liquidity conditions and
not by government bond yields.
Banks borrowed 1.06 trillion rupees ($20.9 billion) from the
central bank on Tuesday, compared with 916.35 billion rupees on
Monday and sharply higher than 495.25 billion rupees borrowed at
the end of the first week of November.
"There was some risk off in the global markets, which also
prompted some buying of safe-haven government bonds," a trader
with a private bank said.
European shares and the euro fell on Tuesday as investors
renewed selling of Italian and Spanish bonds, while a sharp rise
in French yields pointed to a growing risk that the two-year
debt crisis may spread to one of the region's big two economies.
Traders said the yields also fell on indication that talks
on raising foreign institutional investor (FII) limit in
government debt were still on.
India's finance ministry is still in talks with the central
bank about raising the FII limit in government debt, two finance
ministry sources with direct knowledge of the matter told
Reuters on Tuesday.
Expectations the RBI will stick to its guidance of not
raising rates in December also helped the rates to ease.
India's inflation trajectory seems to be holding in line
with expectations and the October policy guidance given by the
central bank still holds, Gokarn said on Monday.
India's headline inflation was nearly unchanged in October
at 9.73 percent.
The benchmark five-year swap ended down 7 bps
at 7.31 percent, while the one-year rate closed 3
bps lower at 8.11 percent.
($1=50.7 rupees)
(Editing by Malini Menon)