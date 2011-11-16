BRIEF-Container Corporation of India says land at ICD/Tughlakabad does not belong to DDA
* Container Corporation of India clarifies on news item regarding Tughlakabad ICD
MUMBAI Nov 16 Indian federal bond yields are expected to dip early on Wednesday as a cut in gasoline prices should help take some pressure off inflation and prevent further monetary tightening.
* Traders said hopes the Reserve Bank of India may take measures to ease tight liquidity in the banking system would also to help sentiment.
* After the market had closed on Tuesday, state-run refiners said they would cut gasoline prices by about 3.2 percent from Wednesday, the first reduction in three years.
* The new 10-year bond yield is seen opening around 8.87 and move in a band 8.86 to 8.90 percent. It had ended down 8 basis points at 8.88 percent on Tuesday.
* Demand for bonds, however, will be tempered because of a 130 billion rupees ($2.6 billion) of debt sale on Friday. ($1 = 50.7 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
* Says Lupin receives FDA approval for generic Roxicodone tablets