MUMBAI Nov 16 Indian federal bond yields are expected to dip early on Wednesday as a cut in gasoline prices should help take some pressure off inflation and prevent further monetary tightening.

* Traders said hopes the Reserve Bank of India may take measures to ease tight liquidity in the banking system would also to help sentiment.

* After the market had closed on Tuesday, state-run refiners said they would cut gasoline prices by about 3.2 percent from Wednesday, the first reduction in three years.

* The new 10-year bond yield is seen opening around 8.87 and move in a band 8.86 to 8.90 percent. It had ended down 8 basis points at 8.88 percent on Tuesday.

* Demand for bonds, however, will be tempered because of a 130 billion rupees ($2.6 billion) of debt sale on Friday. ($1 = 50.7 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)