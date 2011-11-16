MUMBAI Nov 16 Indian federal bond yields were little changed on Wednesday morning as a cut in gasoline prices late on Tuesday and a drop in the euro was offset by concerns of lined-up debt supplies.

* Traders said hopes the Reserve Bank of India may take measures to ease tight liquidity in the banking system was also helping sentiment to some extent.

* After the market had closed on Tuesday, state-run refiners said they would cut gasoline prices by about 3.2 percent from Wednesday, the first reduction in three years.

* At 9:35 a.m., the new 10-year bond yield was at 8.89 percent, 1 basis point above its close on Tuesday.

* Demand for bonds was tempered because of a 130-billion-rupee ($2.6 billion) auction on Friday.

* Asian shares and the euro fell on Wednesday as signs that rising borrowing costs were affecting AAA-rated France stirred fears that even core euro zone members may not escape contagion from the region's debt crisis. (Reporting by Swati Bhat)