MUMBAI Nov 16 Indian federal bond yields inched up in afternoon session on Wednesday as a recovery in the euro prompted investors to return to riskier assets and dump safe-haven government bonds while supply concerns locally also added to the pressure.

* By 2:50 p.m., the new 10-year bond yield was at 8.91 percent, 3 basis points (bps) above its close on Tuesday, when it had eased by 8 bps.

* The euro turned positive on the day against the dollar in the European session on Wednesday as investors who had built bearish bets on the common currency were forced to buy it back.

* State-run refiners said late Tuesday they would cut gasoline prices by about 3.2 percent from Wednesday, the first reduction in three years, which had helped bonds earlier in the day.

* Demand for bonds was also tempered because of a 130-billion-rupee ($2.6 billion) auction on Friday.

* Indian shares trimmed losses to as much as 0.06 percent lower on the day, from a fall of more than 1.4 percent earlier.

* The benchmark five-year swap and the one-year rate were both up 4 basis point each at 7.35 percent and 8.15 percent respectively. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)