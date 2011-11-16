* 10-year yield off highs as risk-off sentiment helps bonds

By Swati Bhat

MUMBAI, Nov 16 Indian federal bond yields ended steady after an early rise on Wednesday as traders bet on the possibility the central bank will conduct open market operations to help tide over heavy debt supplies amid tight liquidity conditions.

The new 10-year bond yield closed steady at 8.88 percent, after easing 8 basis points in the previous session. The bond traded in a range of 8.87 to 8.91 percent during the day.

The total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was at a moderate 92.85 billion rupees ($1.8 billion).

After markets closed, the Indian central bank said it will conduct open market operations for 100 billion rupees on Nov. 24.

It said the operations were consistent with the monetary policy stance and were based on the current assessment of prevailing and evolving liquidity conditions.

"Globally there is a major risk-off mode. Market is also expecting open market operations and hike in FII limits," said Sandeep Bagla, senior vice president at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.

India's finance ministry is still in talks with the central bank about raising foreign institutional investment (FII) limit in government debt, two finance ministry sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The market is hoping the limits are raised soon, which will help deal with the large debt supplies.

"Bonds have anyways been in the oversold territory, so with OMOs, FII debt cap raise hopes, expectations of easing in inflation pressures, everything seems bonds positive," Bagla said.

On Monday, Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor at the Reserve Bank of India, said any decision to opt for open market operations will be dictated by liquidity conditions and not by government bond yields.

"Liquidity has been tight and is expected to tighten further, so hopes for OMOs have been growing," a senior dealer with a foreign bank said adding an announcement of OMOs, which came in post market hours, could push the 10-year yield to 8.75 percent.

Banks borrowed 1.04 trillion rupees on Wednesday, compared with 1.06 trillion rupees on Tuesday and significantly higher than 495.25 billion rupees at the end of the first week of November.

State-run refiners said late Tuesday they would cut gasoline prices by about 3.2 percent from Wednesday, the first reduction in three years, in a move that could help inflation, and boosted sentiment for bonds.

However, demand for bonds was tempered to some extent ahead of a 130-billion-rupee ($2.6 billion) auction on Friday.

The benchmark five-year swap closed steady at 7.31 percent, while the one-year raise rose 2 bps to 8.13 percent. ($1 = 50.7 Indian Rupees) (Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)