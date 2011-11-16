* 10-year yield off highs as risk-off sentiment helps bonds
* Overall sentiment bullish on hopes for OMOs, FII debt cap
rise
* 10-year bond yield could fall to 8.75 pct on OMO
news-trader
* India cbank says to conduct 100 bln rupees OMO on Nov. 24
(Updates to close)
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Nov 16 Indian federal bond yields
ended steady after an early rise on Wednesday as traders bet on
the possibility the central bank will conduct open market
operations to help tide over heavy debt supplies amid tight
liquidity conditions.
The new 10-year bond yield closed steady at
8.88 percent, after easing 8 basis points in the previous
session. The bond traded in a range of 8.87 to 8.91 percent
during the day.
The total volume on the central bank's electronic trading
platform was at a moderate 92.85 billion rupees ($1.8 billion).
After markets closed, the Indian central bank said it will
conduct open market operations for 100 billion rupees on Nov.
24.
It said the operations were consistent with the monetary
policy stance and were based on the current assessment of
prevailing and evolving liquidity conditions.
"Globally there is a major risk-off mode. Market is also
expecting open market operations and hike in FII limits," said
Sandeep Bagla, senior vice president at ICICI Securities Primary
Dealership.
India's finance ministry is still in talks with the central
bank about raising foreign institutional investment (FII) limit
in government debt, two finance ministry sources with direct
knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
The market is hoping the limits are raised soon, which will
help deal with the large debt supplies.
"Bonds have anyways been in the oversold
territory, so with OMOs, FII debt cap raise hopes, expectations
of easing in inflation pressures, everything seems bonds
positive," Bagla said.
On Monday, Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor at the Reserve
Bank of India, said any decision to opt for open market
operations will be dictated by liquidity conditions and not by
government bond yields.
"Liquidity has been tight and is expected to tighten
further, so hopes for OMOs have been growing," a senior dealer
with a foreign bank said adding an announcement of OMOs, which
came in post market hours, could push the 10-year yield to 8.75
percent.
Banks borrowed 1.04 trillion rupees on Wednesday, compared
with 1.06 trillion rupees on Tuesday and significantly higher
than 495.25 billion rupees at the end of the first week of
November.
State-run refiners said late Tuesday they would cut gasoline
prices by about 3.2 percent from Wednesday, the first reduction
in three years, in a move that could help inflation, and boosted
sentiment for bonds.
However, demand for bonds was tempered to some extent ahead
of a 130-billion-rupee ($2.6 billion) auction on Friday.
The benchmark five-year swap closed steady at
7.31 percent, while the one-year raise rose 2 bps to 8.13
percent.
($1 = 50.7 Indian Rupees)
(Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)