MUMBAI Nov 17 Indian federal bond yields are expected to drop sharply on Thursday after the central bank announced a buyback for up to $2 billion to ease a cash crunch in the banking system.

* After the market had closed on Wednesday, the central bank said it would conduct the open market operations (OMOs) on Nov. 24 for the buyback. Details of the papers are awaited.

* The decision is expected to cool a spike in yields that has raised the government's borrowing costs, and traders expect more such bond buybacks in coming weeks.

* Traders said the 10-year bond yield, which closed steady at 8.88 percent on Wednesday, could drop 7-8 basis points in early trade.

* Large scheduled borrowing by the government as well as issue of unplanned short-term bills have drained cash from banks, leaving them in a tight spot.

* On Wednesday, banks had borrowed 1.04 trillion rupees from the central bank's repo window, compared with 1.06 trillion a day before, both significantly higher than 495.25 billion rupees at the end of the first week of November, reflecting the extent of cash squeeze.

* Central bank officials have said that they would not hold OMOs to cool bond yields, but as a tool to manage liquidity. However, past experiences have shown, yields do ease on such moves.

* U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Wednesday as stock market losses and fear Europe's debt crisis would widen fed a bid for safe-haven U.S. government debt.

* Asian shares and the euro fell further on Thursday as doubts deepened about Europe's ability to stop its sovereign debt crisis from spinning out of control, with the region's biggest nations split over the European Central Bank's bond buying role. ($1 = 50.7 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)