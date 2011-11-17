MUMBAI Nov 17 Indian federal bond yields
are expected to drop sharply on Thursday after the central bank
announced a buyback for up to $2 billion to ease a cash crunch
in the banking system.
* After the market had closed on Wednesday, the central bank
said it would conduct the open market operations (OMOs) on Nov.
24 for the buyback. Details of the papers are awaited.
* The decision is expected to cool a spike in yields that
has raised the government's borrowing costs, and traders expect
more such bond buybacks in coming weeks.
* Traders said the 10-year bond yield, which
closed steady at 8.88 percent on Wednesday, could drop 7-8
basis points in early trade.
* Large scheduled borrowing by the government as well as
issue of unplanned short-term bills have drained cash from
banks, leaving them in a tight spot.
* On Wednesday, banks had borrowed 1.04 trillion rupees from
the central bank's repo window, compared with 1.06 trillion a
day before, both significantly higher than 495.25 billion rupees
at the end of the first week of November, reflecting the extent
of cash squeeze.
* Central bank officials have said that they would not hold
OMOs to cool bond yields, but as a tool to manage liquidity.
However, past experiences have shown, yields do ease on such
moves.
* U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Wednesday as stock market
losses and fear Europe's debt crisis would widen fed a bid for
safe-haven U.S. government debt.
* Asian shares and the euro fell further on Thursday as
doubts deepened about Europe's ability to stop its sovereign
debt crisis from spinning out of control, with the region's
biggest nations split over the European Central Bank's bond
buying role.
($1 = 50.7 Indian Rupees)
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)