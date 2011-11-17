* 10-yr yld support seen at 8.75-8.85 for rest of FY12-AK
* Any increase in FII debt limits to further aid bonds
* Fall in yields seen as temporary, supplies to hurt
(Updates to mid-morning)
MUMBAI, Nov 17 Indian federal bond yields
tumbled on Thursday, a day after the central bank said it would
buy back bonds worth up to $2 billion from the market in an
attempt to ease the current cash crunch in the banking system.
After the market closed on Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of
India said it would conduct open market operations (OMOs) on
Nov. 24. Details of the papers are awaited.
The decision is expected to cool a spike in yields that has
raised the government's borrowing costs, and traders expect more
such bond buybacks in coming weeks.
"Our estimate is that the RBI is likely to purchase about
300 billion rupees via OMOs before end-December and cumulatively
close to 1 trillion rupees by March 2012," Kumar Rachapudi, a
fixed income strategist with Barclays Capital wrote in a note.
At 10:45 a.m. (0515 GMT), the most-traded 10-year bond yield
was down 7 basis points at 8.81 percent. It has
traded in a range of 8.77 to 8.80 percent so far in the day.
At Wednesday's close, the old 10-year benchmark bond
had risen 63 basis points since the government
announced its second half borrowing plan in end-September.
Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading
platform was higher at 53.10 billion rupees ($1 billion)
compared to the 35 billion to 45 billion rupees normally dealt
in the first two hours of trade.
"Today's fall in yields is a short-term phenomenon. The
support range for the 10-year bond will be around 8.75 to 8.85
percent for the rest of the fiscal year," said Shakti Satapathy,
a fixed income strategist with A. K. Capital.
Large scheduled borrowing by the government as well as
issues of unplanned short-term bills have drained cash from
banks, leaving them in a tight spot. Traders said sustained
supplies will continue to weigh on the market.
The government is selling 130 billion rupees ($2.6 billion)
worth of bonds on Friday.
On Wednesday, banks had borrowed 1.04 trillion rupees from
the central bank's repo window, and 1.06 trillion the day
before, both nearly double the daily borrowing at the end of
the first week of November, reflecting the extent of cash
squeeze.
Central bank officials have said that they would not hold
OMOs to cool bond yields, but as a tool to manage liquidity.
However, past experiences have shown, yields do ease on such
moves.
Traders are also awaiting any plans to raise foreign
institutional investment (FII) limits in government debt. The
market is hoping the limits are raised soon, which will help mop
up the large debt supplies.
India's finance ministry is still in talks with the central
bank about raising the FII limit in government debt, two finance
ministry sources with direct knowledge of the matter told
Reuters on Tuesday.
"We expect 10-year G-sec yields to trade in a range of 8.70
percent to 9.00 percent in the near term. If increases in FII
limits are announced soon, the risks to our forecast would be
biased to the downside," Barclays' Rachapudi wrote.
Traders said a fall in U.S. yields was also helping. U.S.
Treasuries prices rose on Wednesday as stock market losses and
fear Europe's debt crisis would widen fed a bid for safe-haven
U.S. government debt.
"We expect the RBI to announce more purchases of government
securities (OMO) in an ad-hoc manner as the stress in inter-bank
liquidity may persist given slowing capital flows alongside a
current account deficit," Morgan Stanley economists wrote in a
note.
The benchmark five-year swap was down 4 bps
at 7.27 percent, while the one-year rate fell 2 bps to 8.11
percent.
($1 = 50.7 Indian Rupees)
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)