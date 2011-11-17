MUMBAI Nov 17 Indian federal bond yields remained subdued in afternoon trades on Thursday, a day after the central bank said it would buy back bonds worth up to $2 billion from the market.

* After the market closed on Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of India said it would conduct open market operations (OMOs) on Nov. 24. Details of the papers are awaited.

* At 2:55 p.m., the most-traded 10-year bond yield was down 9 basis points at 8.79 percent. It has traded in a range of 8.77 percent to 8.82 percent so far in the day.

* India on Thursday raised the ceiling on foreign institutional investment in government and corporate bonds by $5 billion each, which also aided sentiment.

* Large scheduled borrowing by the government as well as issues of unplanned short-term bills have drained cash from banks, leaving them in a tight spot. Traders said sustained supplies will continue to weigh on the market.

* The government is selling 130 billion rupees ($2.6 billion) worth of bonds on Friday. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)