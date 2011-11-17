MUMBAI Nov 17 Indian federal bond yields
remained subdued in afternoon trades on Thursday, a day after
the central bank said it would buy back bonds worth up to $2
billion from the market.
* After the market closed on Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of
India said it would conduct open market operations (OMOs) on
Nov. 24. Details of the papers are awaited.
* At 2:55 p.m., the most-traded 10-year bond yield
was down 9 basis points at 8.79 percent. It has
traded in a range of 8.77 percent to 8.82 percent so far in the
day.
* India on Thursday raised the ceiling on foreign
institutional investment in government and corporate bonds by $5
billion each, which also aided sentiment.
* Large scheduled borrowing by the government as well as
issues of unplanned short-term bills have drained cash from
banks, leaving them in a tight spot. Traders said sustained
supplies will continue to weigh on the market.
* The government is selling 130 billion rupees ($2.6
billion) worth of bonds on Friday.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)