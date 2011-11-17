(Updates to close)

By Shamik Paul

MUMBAI, Nov 17 Indian federal bond yields slipped on Thursday, helped by the government's decision to raise foreign institutional investment limits in debt and a central bank move to buy back bonds worth up to $2 billion.

The most-traded 10-year bond yield ended down 7 basis points at 8.81 percent. It traded in a range of 8.77 percent to 8.82 percent during the day.

The total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was high at 148.05 billion rupees ($2.9 billion), compared with the daily average of 90-100 billion rupees.

Traders remain optimistic the rally will continue in the near term and expect the central bank to announce more liquidity-easing measures .

"Now that the central bank will take care of over supply, banks will not hesitate to buy in the auctions," said Anoop Verma, an associate vice president with Development Credit Bank.

"The 10-year yield can rally up to 8.65 percent in another couple of trading sessions provided the RBI announces some liquid securities in OMO, and should remain a shade above the repo rate. On the upside, I guess 8.85 percent is the maximum," he said.

After the market closed on Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of India said it would conduct open market operations (OMOs) on Nov. 24. Details of the papers are awaited.

The OMO is expected to cool a spike in yields that has raised the government's borrowing costs.

"We are expecting that after this OMO there will be a series of OMOs. If does not come through, then the market will be disappointed," a senior trader with a foreign bank said.

The central bank does not have a detailed road map on bond buybacks as of now, a deputy governor Subir Gokarn said earlier in the day.

Large scheduled borrowing by the government as well as issues of unplanned short-term bills have drained cash from banks, leaving them in a tight spot. The government is selling 130 billion rupees ($2.6 billion) worth of bonds on Friday.

Banks borrowed 918.55 billion rupees on Thursday, compared with 1.04 trillion rupees on Wednesday, and significantly higher than 495.25 billion rupees on Nov. 4, indicating the tightness in liquidity.

The government also raised the ceiling on foreign institutional investment in government and corporate bonds by $5 billion each to help boost foreign inflows after the existing limits were almost reached.

The benchmark five-year swap ended at 7.25 percent down from 7.31 percent, and the one-year rate closed at 8.08 percent compared with 8.13 percent previously.

