MUMBAI Nov 18 Indian federal bond yields could ease for a second session on Friday, helped by the central bank's plans to buy back debt worth up to $2 billion next week.

* The drop in yields, however, will be tempered due to a $2.6 billion bond sale during the day.

* Traders said the 10-year bond yield should open around 8.79 and move in a range of 8.77 to 8.81 percent. It had closed 7 basis points lower at 8.81 percent on Thursday.

* The Reserve Bank of India had said late on Wednesday it would conduct open market operations (OMO) on Nov. 24 for the buyback. Details of the papers are awaited.

* The government is set to sell 30 billion rupees of 8.28 percent 2027 bonds, 40 billion rupees 7.83 percent 2018 bond and 60 billion rupees of 8.79 percent 2021 bonds on Friday.

* Bidding, which starts at 10:30 a.m. (0500 GMT), will be adequate due to comfort from the OMO announcement, traders said. ($1 = 50.9 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)