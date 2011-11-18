MUMBAI Nov 18 Indian federal bond yields were steady on Friday as positive sentiment due to the central bank's buyback next week and announcement of the increase in foreign investor debt cap was offset by the $2.6 billion bond sale later in the day.

* At 9:50 a.m., the 10-year bond yield was at 8.81 percent, unchanged at its Thursday's close.

* The Reserve Bank of India had said late on Wednesday it would conduct open market operations (OMO) on Nov. 24 for the buyback. Details of the papers are awaited.

* The government is set to sell 30 billion rupees of 8.28 percent 2027 bonds, 40 billion rupees 7.83 percent 2018 bond and 60 billion rupees of 8.79 percent 2021 bonds on Friday.

* Bidding, which starts at 10:30 a.m. (0500 GMT), will be adequate due to comfort from the OMO announcement, traders said.

* The government also raised the ceiling on foreign institutional investment in government and corporate bonds by $5 billion each to help boost foreign inflows after the existing limits were almost reached. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)