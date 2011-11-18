* Auction results key for further direction; good demand seen

* Mkt could look to sell on rallies, range 8.80-8.85 pct-trader

* Further fall in yields unlikely in near term, say dealers (Updates to mid-morning)

MUMBAI, Nov 18 Indian federal bond yields were largely steady on Friday as positive sentiment due to the central bank's buyback next week and announcement of an increase in foreign investor debt limits was offset by a $2.6 billion bond sale later in the day.

At 10:40 a.m. (0510 GMT), the 10-year bond yield was down 1 basis point at 8.80 percent after moving in a 8.78 percent to 8.81 percent band so far. The yield had dropped 7 basis points at close on Thursday and as much as 11 bps to 8.77 percent intra-day.

Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was at a low 10 billion rupees ($196 million) compared to the average 20 to 30 billion rupees dealt in the first hour and half of trading.

"Yields have been steady so far but the market will be cautious ahead of the auction today. My view is that one should look to sell on rallies," said Anoop Verma, an associate vice president with Development Credit Bank.

"I expect a 8.80 percent to 8.85 percent range on the 10-year bond today," he added.

The Reserve Bank of India had said late on Wednesday it would conduct open market operations (OMO) on Nov. 24 for the buyback. Details of the papers are awaited.

Traders said the market had already factored in the bond buyback.

"I do not think yields will fall further from current levels," said Bekxy Kuriakose, head of fixed income at L&T Investment Management.

The government also raised the ceiling on foreign institutional investment in government and corporate bonds by $5 billion each to help boost foreign inflows after the existing limits were almost reached.

"The only key trigger for today will be the auction results. I expect the 10-year paper to be sold around 8.85 percent levels," Verma said.

The government is selling a total 130 billion rupees worth of bonds including: 30 billion rupees of 8.28 percent 2027 bonds, 40 billion rupees 7.83 percent 2018 bond and 60 billion rupees of the new 10-year 8.79 percent 2021 bonds.

Bidding started at 10:30 a.m. (0500 GMT) and results will be due after 0900 GMT.

Traders said there should be adequate demand at the sale due to comfort from the OMO news and most expect the sale to be fully subscribed.

The benchmark five-year swap was up 1 bp at 7.26 percent, while the one-year rate was 2 bps lower at 8.06 percent.

Traders were also watching the euro and regional equity markets for gauging cues on the evolving macro-economic situation globally.

Ten-year Treasury notes edged down on Friday after U.S. data suggested the economy may be in better shape than some had thought, but fears of a European credit crunch supported the downside and kept yields in check.

Asian shares fell for a fourth day in a row on Friday as Europe's funding difficulties intensified, with Spanish borrowing costs hitting an unsustainable level and premiums for dollar funds rising further. ($1 = 51.1 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)