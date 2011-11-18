* Auction results key for further direction; good demand
seen
* Mkt could look to sell on rallies, range 8.80-8.85
pct-trader
* Further fall in yields unlikely in near term, say dealers
(Updates to mid-morning)
MUMBAI, Nov 18 Indian federal bond yields
were largely steady on Friday as positive sentiment due to the
central bank's buyback next week and announcement of an increase
in foreign investor debt limits was offset by a $2.6 billion
bond sale later in the day.
At 10:40 a.m. (0510 GMT), the 10-year bond yield
was down 1 basis point at 8.80 percent after
moving in a 8.78 percent to 8.81 percent band so far. The yield
had dropped 7 basis points at close on Thursday and as much as
11 bps to 8.77 percent intra-day.
Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading
platform was at a low 10 billion rupees ($196 million) compared
to the average 20 to 30 billion rupees dealt in the first hour
and half of trading.
"Yields have been steady so far but the market will be
cautious ahead of the auction today. My view is that one should
look to sell on rallies," said Anoop Verma, an associate vice
president with Development Credit Bank.
"I expect a 8.80 percent to 8.85 percent range on the
10-year bond today," he added.
The Reserve Bank of India had said late on Wednesday it
would conduct open market operations (OMO) on Nov. 24 for the
buyback. Details of the papers are awaited.
Traders said the market had already factored in
the bond buyback.
"I do not think yields will fall further from
current levels," said Bekxy Kuriakose, head of fixed income at
L&T Investment Management.
The government also raised the ceiling on foreign
institutional investment in government and corporate bonds by $5
billion each to help boost foreign inflows after the existing
limits were almost reached.
"The only key trigger for today will be the auction results.
I expect the 10-year paper to be sold around 8.85 percent
levels," Verma said.
The government is selling a total 130 billion rupees worth
of bonds including: 30 billion rupees of 8.28 percent 2027
bonds, 40 billion rupees 7.83 percent 2018 bond and 60 billion
rupees of the new 10-year 8.79 percent 2021 bonds.
Bidding started at 10:30 a.m. (0500 GMT) and results will be
due after 0900 GMT.
Traders said there should be adequate demand at the sale due
to comfort from the OMO news and most expect the sale to be
fully subscribed.
The benchmark five-year swap was up 1 bp at
7.26 percent, while the one-year rate was 2 bps
lower at 8.06 percent.
Traders were also watching the euro and regional equity
markets for gauging cues on the evolving macro-economic
situation globally.
Ten-year Treasury notes edged down on Friday after U.S. data
suggested the economy may be in better shape than some had
thought, but fears of a European credit crunch supported the
downside and kept yields in check.
Asian shares fell for a fourth day in a row on Friday as
Europe's funding difficulties intensified, with Spanish
borrowing costs hitting an unsustainable level and premiums for
dollar funds rising further.
($1 = 51.1 Indian Rupees)
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)