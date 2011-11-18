MUMBAI Nov 18 Indian federal bond yields
continued to trade steady in afternoon trade on Friday as
traders awaited results of the 130-billion-rupee bond sale for
direction.
* At 2:45 p.m., the 10-year bond yield was
unchanged at 8.81 percent. The yield had dropped 7 basis points
at close on Thursday and as much as 11 bps to 8.77 percent
intra-day.
* The government is selling a total 130 billion rupees worth
of bonds including: 30 billion rupees of 8.28 percent 2027
bonds, 40 billion rupees 7.83 percent 2018 bond and 60 billion
rupees of the new 10-year 8.79 percent 2021 bonds.
* Traders said there should be adequate demand at the sale
due to comfort from the OMO news and most expect the sale to be
fully subscribed.
* The Reserve Bank of India had said late on Wednesday it
would conduct open market operations (OMO) on Nov. 24 for the
buyback. Details of the papers are awaited.
* Traders said the market had already factored in
the bond buyback and hence there would be no further fall in
yields.
* The government also raised the ceiling on
foreign institutional investment in government and corporate
bonds by $5 billion each to help boost foreign inflows after the
existing limits were almost reached.
* The benchmark five-year swap was up 3 bps
at 7.28 percent, while the one-year rate was 2
bps lower at 8.06 percent.
* Traders were also watching the euro and regional equity
markets for gauging cues on the evolving macro-economic
situation globally.
* World stocks fell on Friday, extending an overnight slide,
with renewed pressure on Spanish bonds reflecting fears the euro
zone's debt crisis was spiralling out of control.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)