MUMBAI Nov 18 Indian federal bond yields continued to trade steady in afternoon trade on Friday as traders awaited results of the 130-billion-rupee bond sale for direction.

* At 2:45 p.m., the 10-year bond yield was unchanged at 8.81 percent. The yield had dropped 7 basis points at close on Thursday and as much as 11 bps to 8.77 percent intra-day.

* The government is selling a total 130 billion rupees worth of bonds including: 30 billion rupees of 8.28 percent 2027 bonds, 40 billion rupees 7.83 percent 2018 bond and 60 billion rupees of the new 10-year 8.79 percent 2021 bonds.

* Traders said there should be adequate demand at the sale due to comfort from the OMO news and most expect the sale to be fully subscribed.

* The Reserve Bank of India had said late on Wednesday it would conduct open market operations (OMO) on Nov. 24 for the buyback. Details of the papers are awaited.

* Traders said the market had already factored in the bond buyback and hence there would be no further fall in yields.

* The government also raised the ceiling on foreign institutional investment in government and corporate bonds by $5 billion each to help boost foreign inflows after the existing limits were almost reached.

* The benchmark five-year swap was up 3 bps at 7.28 percent, while the one-year rate was 2 bps lower at 8.06 percent.

* Traders were also watching the euro and regional equity markets for gauging cues on the evolving macro-economic situation globally.

* World stocks fell on Friday, extending an overnight slide, with renewed pressure on Spanish bonds reflecting fears the euro zone's debt crisis was spiralling out of control. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)