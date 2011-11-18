* Traders await news on further buybacks, bills sales for
cues
* 10-year bond yield seen in 8.80-8.90 pct band next
week-trader
* 10-year yield up in late trade after auction results
(Updates to close)
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Nov 18 Indian federal bond yields
rose on Friday as investors trimmed positions after underwriters
were forced to buy some bonds at a debt sale, a decision by the
central bank that was likely made to avoid a further rise in
government borrowing costs.
The most-traded 10-year bond yield closed at
8.83 percent, 2 basis points above its close on Thursday after
moving in a 8.78 to 8.85 percent band during the day. The yield
had dropped 7 basis points at close on Thursday and had fallen
as much as 11 bps intra-day.
Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading
platform was nearly half the average at 49.75 billion rupees
($970 million).
"The devolvement at today's auction was quite unexpected and
shows that the underlying real buying interest for bonds is very
low," said Bekxy Kuriakose, head of fixed income at L&T
Investment Management.
"There is a government bond redemption due soon as also the
open market operation next week, so hopefully things should get
better," she added.
On Nov. 24, 116.33 billion rupees will be entering the
banking system due to the redemption of the 11.50 percent 2011
bon d.
Traders had expected the bond sale to be fully
subscribed and predicted good demand at the sale due to comfort
from the central bank's move to buy back bonds and the raising
of foreign investor limit in government debt.
India on Friday sold 130 billion rupees of bonds but primary
dealers had to buy a part of it, the Reserve Bank of India said
in a statement.
"The devolvement is quite unbelievable, had not expected
this. This clearly seems like a yield signal from the central
bank. RBI has to keep buying back bonds to keep the market
comfortable," a senior dealer with a primary dealership said.
The cut-off yield on the 10-year paper, which was
part of the sale, was set at 8.83 percent, above market
expectations of 8.82 percent.
"Further direction for bonds depends on whether the
government announces more cash management bills and state loans
and if the central bank decides to conduct more OMOs," said
Debendra Dash, a fixed income dealer with Development Credit
Bank.
"I broadly expect an 8.80 to 8.90 percent band on the
10-year paper," he added.
After market closed, the central bank said 11 states would
raise 58.60 billion rupees via sale of 10-year state development
loans on Nov. 222.
The benchmark five-year swap closed up 2 bps
at 7.27 percent, while the one-year rate ended 2
bps lower at 8.06 percent.
The Reserve Bank of India had said late on Wednesday it
would conduct open market operations (OMO) on Nov. 24 for the
buyback. Details of the papers are awaited.
The government also raised the ceiling on foreign
institutional investment in government and corporate bonds by $5
billion each to help boost foreign inflows after the existing
limits were almost reached.
Traders said the news had been priced into market
yields and the choice of papers at the buyback would now be key.
They would continue to watch the euro and regional equity
markets for gauging cues on the evolving macro-economic
situation globally.
The euro rose on Friday as pressure on Spanish and Italian
bonds eased after the European Central Bank stepped in to
stabilise the market, but fears both countries' borrowing costs
are at unsustainable levels sent European stocks to new
five-week lows.
($1 = 51.3 Indian Rupees)
(Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)