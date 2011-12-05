MUMBAI Dec 5 Indian federal bond yields edged down in early trade on Monday, comforted by the central bank's promise to ensure adequate availability of cash in the banking system.

* The Reserve Bank of India will continue to inject liquidity to ensure smooth functioning of the financial markets and tide over tight conditions in the near future, a deputy governor said on Saturday.

* "We have been injecting liquidity into the market through the liquidity adjustment facility and open-market operations, and we will continue to do so as conditions warrant," Subir Gokarn said.

* At 9:22 a.m., the benchmark 10-year bond yield was at 8.64 percent, down 1 basis point from its previous close. It had dropped 17 basis points last week to 8.65 percent.

* Traders said there could be some profit-taking after bond prices rallied over the last few sessions. They will also await details of this week's 130 billion rupees ($2.5 billion) debt sale for further direction.

* U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Friday as overhanging worries about the euro zone debt crisis overshadowed an encouraging report on U.S. jobs growth, rekindling safety bids for bonds ahead of key policy events in Europe next week. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)