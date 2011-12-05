* Cbank to ensure adequate funds with banks - deputy
* Market bullish on hopes for buybacks every week - traders
* Risk aversion, fall in domestic sharemarket also helps
* 10-year yield down 2 bps at 8.63 pct
(Updates to mid-morning)
MUMBAI, Dec 5 Indian federal bond yields
fell for a fourth day on Monday, bolstered by the central bank's
assurance to provide adequate liquidity, weak economic data and
shaky shares.
By 10:50 a.m. (0520 GMT), the benchmark 10-year
bond yield was down 2 basis points at 8.63
percent, after dropping 17 bps last week.
"The market is in a bullish mode as the central bank has
said they would provide liquidity. The market is interpreting
this as further open market operations in coming weeks," said
Murthy Nagarajan, head of fixed income at Tata Asset Management.
The central bank has conducted two rounds of debt
repurchases over the past two weeks to help ease tight cash
conditions and ensure government bond sales sail through
smoothly.
Traders are betting on similar buybacks through open market
operations (OMOs) every week, with borrowings by banks at the
central bank's daily repo auctions running at a high 828.45
billion rupees ($16.1 billion).
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will continue to inject
liquidity to ensure smooth functioning of the financial markets
and tide over the tight conditions in the near future, a deputy
governor said on Saturday.
"We have been injecting liquidity into the market through
the liquidity adjustment facility and open-market operations,
and we will continue to do so as conditions warrant," Subir
Gokarn said.
Total volume traded on the central bank's electronic trading
platform were at a high 54.35 billion rupees), compared with the
normal 35 billion to 45 billion rupees dealt in the first two
hours of trade.
There could be some profit-taking after bond
prices rallied over the last few sessions, traders said. The
10-year yield moved between 8.61 and 8.66 percent in early
trade.
Traders are also waiting for the details after market hours
on Monday of this week's scheduled debt auction for 130 billion
rupees.
Expectations remain for a cut in the cash reserve ratio
(CRR), or the proportion of deposits that banks need to set
aside with the central bank as cash. The ratio now stands at 6
percent.
"We think markets are likely to continue to price in a CRR
cut until further OMO announcements are made. However, we think
the RBI is unlikely to cut the CRR just yet and continue to
expect it to offset incremental tightness in liquidity by OMO
purchases," strategists at Barclays Capital said in a note.
"We think a CRR cut at this juncture would have a negative
impact of stoking inflation expectations as it might convey the
signal that the RBI has moved away from its anti-inflationary
stance," they wrote.
The central bank is set to review monetary policy on Dec.
16, with most analysts and market participants expecting it to
hold rates unchanged.
Barclays estimates the central bank will inject 1 trillion
rupees into the system via OMOs before end-March 2012.
Traders said weak economic data along with easing price
pressures were seen aiding sentiment for bonds. Strong response
at an auction of debt investment limits to foreign funds had
also helped pull yields down last week.
India's main share index was trading down 0.5
percent, fuelling further demand for safe-haven government debt.
The benchmark five-year swap was down 1 basis
point at 7.14 percent, while the one-year rate
was 2 bps higher at 7.90 percent. They had dropped 10 and 6 bps
respectively on Friday.
U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Friday as overhanging
worries about the euro zone debt crisis overshadowed an
encouraging report on U.S. jobs growth, rekindling safety bids
for bonds ahead of key policy events in Europe next week.
($1 = 51.3 Indian Rupees)
